Bay Area senator calls on Gov. Newsom to reinstate full stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A state lawmaker is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to reinstate a full stay-at-home order once again in California.

“It’s clear we have lost control of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Steven Glazer, D-Orinda.

Sen. Glazer Thursday called on the governor to impose an order for counties that have a positivity rate higher than 2%. The latest state data shows that would include all but nine rural counties.

The state’s current positivity rate overall is just above 7%.

“Nothing seems to be working in terms of our existing limitations on physical interactions by people,” he said. “We have to take stronger steps or we’ll never get this virus under control.”

The Bay Area senator is also urging for more virus tracking data and information to be public, along with stepped up enforcement of state rules.

Glazer is calling for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those traveling into the state from another with a positivity rate higher than 2%.

“If we’re really going to kill this virus, we have to seriously limit human interactions for a period of weeks and we can’t have people coming in from out of state that may be infected that creates the spread we’re all trying to stop,” Glazer said.

The senator also wants answers from Newsom’s administration on contact tracing, saying the 10,000 workers the state trained so far will not be enough.

“If you don’t have testing up to speed, contact tracing and quarantine up to speed, there’s no other way to stop the spread of this virus other than to limit human interaction, and that goes back to why we need a shelter-in-place,” he said.

Glazer said taking control of the virus and protecting vulnerable Californians is top of mind for the Legislature, which is set to reconvene Monday.