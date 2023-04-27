More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in California using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. San Clemente High School

– City: San Clemente

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#24. Corona Del Mar High School

– City: Newport Beach

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#23. Bishop Amat Memorial High School

– City: La Puente

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#22. Santa Margarita Catholic High School

– City: Rancho Santa Margarita

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Del Oro High School

– City: Loomis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#20. JSerra Catholic High School

– City: San Juan Capistrano

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#19. Polytechnic High School

– City: Long Beach

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#18. Jesuit High School

– City: Sacramento

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#17. Oaks Christian School

– City: Westlake Village

– Type: Private, Boarding, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#16. Helix Charter High School

– City: La Mesa

– Type: Public, Charter

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. Bishop O’Dowd High School

– City: Oakland

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#14. Junipero Serra High School

– City: San Mateo

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#13. Vista Murrieta High School

– City: Murrieta

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#12. La Costa Canyon High School

– City: Encinitas

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#11. Campolindo High School

– City: Moraga

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#10. Sierra Canyon School

– City: Chatsworth

– Type: Private, Boarding

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#9. De La Salle High School

– City: Concord

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A

#8. Loyola High School of Los Angeles

– City: Los Angeles

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#7. Archbishop Mitty High School

– City: San Jose

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#6. Cardinal Newman High School

– City: Santa Rosa

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#5. Mission Viejo High School

– City: Mission Viejo

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Torrey Pines High School

– City: San Diego

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. St. John Bosco High School

– City: Bellflower

– Type: Private, Boarding, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Cathedral Catholic High School

– City: San Diego

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. Mater Dei High School

– City: Santa Ana

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+