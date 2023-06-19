(KTXL) — President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are reportedly both fundraising in Northern California Monday.

DeSantis is said to be attending a private fundraising event in Sacramento.

The Florida governor has publicly traded verbal jabs with California Governor Gavin Newsom on a number of issues, including just earlier this month when DeSantis’s administration arranged for the transport of 36 migrants to Sacramento from Texas.

A recent poll by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics showed DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump by more than 30 percentage points among registered Republican voters in California in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary,

Biden will be in Palo Alto to announce a $600 million plan for climate funding before attending two fundraisers, one in Los Gatos and another in Atherton.

The same survey showed Biden leading the Democratic primary with more than 70% of registered Democrats in California saying he was their first choice.