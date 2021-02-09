Biden’s press secretary says president disapproves of Newsom recall effort

(KTXL) — President Joe Biden “clearly opposes any effort to recall” Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the president’s press secretary.

Jen Psaki tweeted the statement Tuesday, saying the president and California’s governor see eye to eye on multiple issues affecting the state and the country.

“In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom,” Psaki tweeted.

The effort to recall Newsom has picked up steam in recent months and gained bipartisan support as the proposal gets ever closer to the needed 1.5 million verified signatures to qualify for the ballot. Organizers have until March 15 to gather those signatures.

Newsom’s former gubernatorial rival, John Cox, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer have already said they will be candidates for the potential special election.

Recent polls show Newsom’s approval ratings falling as his administration tries to tackle the pandemic.