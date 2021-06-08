Bill aims to give officers training on how to intervene during unnecessary use of force

To date, one officer, Derek Chauvin, has been found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Three others are still awaiting trial for aiding and abetting his murder.

The trial for Thomas Lane, Thou Tao and J. Alexander Kueng has been pushed back until March 2022 so a federal case against them can proceed first.

California already requires police agencies to have a standard use of force policy and for officers to report and intercede while witnessing a colleague use unnecessary force, but how do they know what to do?

Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua of Stockton, who’s working on legislation to answer that question, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the bill, AB 931. Rashid Sidque with LEAD, the Sacramento-based Law Enforcement Accountability Directive, also shared his thoughts.