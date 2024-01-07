(FOX40.COM) — On Wednesday, a committee at the State Capitol will hear a proposal for a bill that could ban youth tackle football until players reach the age of 12 years old in California.

If approved, AB 734, which was authored by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), would, “prohibit a youth sports organization that conducts a tackle football program, or a youth tackle football league, from allowing a person younger than 12 years of age to be a youth tackle football participant through the organization or league,” and would go into effect in 2026.

McCarty suggests that the bill’s passage could further protect young athletes from exposure to brain injuries and trauma that are typically associated with playing tackle football.

“The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a flag football game for the safety of the players. Why can’t we have that for our youth?” he said. “AB 734 will help protect kids and nurture their brain development, and not put them in a situation that’s proven to cause irreparable harm.”

However, not all assembly members feel the same about this matter.

In a press release, Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) argued that an outright ban on youth tackle football would have “unintended consequences for youth across the state.”

“I am deeply concerned about the loss of future academic and athletic opportunities for future scholar-athletes,” Alanis said.

He continued, “We should allow parents to decide if this sport suits their children while ensuring that best practices and safety standards are implemented statewide.”

AB 734 will be heard on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Committee for Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism at the State Capitol.