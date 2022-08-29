SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, Assembly Bill 257, otherwise known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, was passed in the California Senate.

According to a news release, AB 257 will guarantee fast food workers and franchises a seat at the table to help set fast-food workers’ wages, as well as help create health, safety, and training standards. It will also “shield workers from retaliation and ensure workplaces are free from discrimination and harassment.”

The bill aims to protect and empower California’s fast-food workers by developing solutions to long-standing issues such as “wage theft, violence, harassment, and unsafe working conditions.”

This bill will also hold large fast food companies accountable by requiring safe and compliant restaurants.

Another news release said that AB 257 will create a statewide Fast-Food Sector Council which would include “worker, government and industry representatives, to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry.”

Now that AB 257 has been passed in the California Senate it will need to be re-approved by the State Assembly before heading to Govenor Gavin Newsom’s desk.