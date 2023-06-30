(KTXL) — Assembly Bill 1467 has now become the Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act.

The bill, which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, requires youth sports organizations in California to provide athletes with access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) during official practices and matches.

It passed unanimously out of both the state assembly and state senate, according to a news release from the office of Assemblymember Juan Alanis.

Alanis authored the legislation, which brings an end to a journey that began tragically in August 2022.

“As a parent myself, I cannot express how honored I am that this is the first piece of legislation of mine that has become law,” Alanis said. “It is a fitting tribute that Nevaeh Jonson, through her name and legacy, will be saving young lives through this law for years to come.”

On August 15, 2022, Nevaeh Johnson was participating in a youth athletics practice in Waterford, California, when she collapsed.

According to the news release, those who were present at the time were unaware that she was suffering from a brain aneurysm.

Adults attempted to administer CPR, but Nevaeh never regained consciousness and passed away a few days later.

Her mother, Tiana Lamunyon said she hopes the bill can prevent other parents from feeling the pain of losing a child.

“I know that Nevaeh Grace is smiling down on us today,” she said.

“I know my daughter would have fought for change, so that is exactly why we pushed this law in her place.”