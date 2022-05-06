SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California teens are one step closer to being able to get a federally-approved vaccine without a parent’s permission.

“Empower teenagers to protect their own health by getting vaccinated,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

If approved, Senate Bill 866 would allow California teens to receive the vaccine without having to ask their parents.

“Medical neglect of children is real. There are far too many families where the parent is simply neglecting the medical care of their child,” Wiener said.

Wiener said the bill is not just about teens bypassing parents who may or may or may not be are against the vaccines, but’s it about giving teens the freedom to do things for themselves.

“Parents simply can’t make the time to take their kids to be vaccinated,” Wiener said.

Already, California state law allows teens 12 and older to get vaccines like HPV and hepatitis B without a parent’s permission and other reproductive health care and mental health care services.

SB 866 looks to add to it.

“It’s a loaded subject,” parent Andres Crowley said.

Parents in Sacramento split on the topic.

“A young adult should be able to make that decision for themselves and it has been proven safe by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” Crowley said.

“I think they are young to understand fully what is going on,” parent Rosalia Reynolds said.

The state’s fully vaccinated rate stands at 75%. The rate for teens 12-17 remains at 66%. Some parents understand some families might benefit from this, but they worry worried the child’s full medical history might not be available during the vaccination and who will take care of the teen if they experience an adverse reaction from the vaccine.

“It’s a big decision, and I don’t think kids are ready for that yet. We don’t know long term effects when it comes to vaccine,” parent Alexia de la Fuente said.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor.