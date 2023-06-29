(KTXL) — A landmark piece of legislation, which would outlaw the use of certain ingredients found in popular candies like Skittles and Nerds, is advancing to the next phase.

AB 418 was authored by California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel and was approved by the California Senate Health Committee on Wednesday.

Now, the bill moves to the Senate Committee on Environmental Quality, where it is expected to be heard in the following weeks.

The legislation seeks to follow in the footsteps of countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia by banning the manufacture, sale or distribution of any food product in California containing the following:

Red Dye No. 3

Titanium Dioxide

Potassium Bromate

Brominated Vegetable Oil

Propyl Paraben

According to a news release from Gabriel’s office, scientific studies have linked these chemicals to increased risk of cancer, behavioral issues in children, and harm to the reproductive system among other health risks.

“It’s unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to banning these dangerous additives,” said Gabriel.

“We don’t love our children any less than they do in Europe and it’s not too much to ask food and beverage manufacturers to switch to the safer alternative ingredients that they already use in so many other nations around the globe.”

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger also endorsed the bill in his daily newsletter.

“Things like this aren’t partisan. They’re common sense,” said the fitness icon.

He continued, “I’m a small government guy, but in a world where every big industry has an army of lobbyists and our kids don’t have anyone fighting for them, the government has to step in.”

The news release also states, “AB 418 will not remove any products from shelves, nor will it ban any product that Californians enjoy. Products like Skittles continue to be sold in stores across Europe using safe alternatives.”