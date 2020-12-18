Bipartisan senator group asks Newsom to allow in-person dining

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of bipartisan California state senators urged the governor to reconsider stay-at-home order rules for restaurants and allow them to resume in-person dining.

“So vital to our communities, to our families, to our economy. So why not give them a path that they can meet on safety protocols? So, they are in conversation with the governor apparently,” said Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel.

Bates wrote a letter to Newsom’s administration requesting it reclassify restaurants as critical infrastructure and allow them to resume in-person dining.

A bipartisan group of 11 senators signed on to support the effort, including Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Hanford.

“We want to be, as we said, science and data driven and we want to see the data. Until we see the data, then we’ll do otherwise but we really have to be focused around being solution driven,” Hurtado said.

The effort comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom faces lawsuits up and down the state over his regional stay-at-home order, which shut down many businesses in areas with less than 15% of its ICU capacity available.

But a judge’s decision in San Diego this week prompted county leaders there to stop enforcing the rules for restaurants.

“I believe this is just the beginning of something that will perhaps sweep through the courts, I know it’s on appeal,” Bates said.

State leaders have defended the orders as California continues to see a record amount of daily reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“We need to find a balance. We need to stop making it political from one side or the other,” Hurtado said.

California’s overall available ICU capacity dwindled to just 3% as of Thursday.

State leaders didn’t comment specifically on the senators’ request but say a meeting on the issue is being considered.