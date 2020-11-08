Bison plan for Santa Catalina Island stirs debate

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Riders herd bison during the annual bison roundup on Antelope Island in Utah. The nonprofit organization that owns a majority of California’s Santa Catalina Island plans to boost eco-tourism by adding bison to existing herds, recharging a debate over the environmental impacts of the shaggy beasts, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — The nonprofit organization that owns a majority of California’s Santa Catalina Island plans to boost eco-tourism by adding more bison to existing herds, recharging a debate over their environmental impacts.

The Los Angeles Times reports the Catalina Island Conservancy says there has not been a bison calf born on the island in seven years and the herd size has dwindled to 100.

The conservancy board is working to bring two pregnant bison to the island.

A biologist says bison herds stay on isolated patches of grass and adding more animals will not result in more bison sightings by eco-tourists.