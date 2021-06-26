Body found in Lake Tahoe suspected to be California man who went missing Friday

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KTXL) –The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada believes they found the body of a man who went missing Friday afternoon in Lake Tahoe. 

The sheriff’s office says the man fits the description of 69-year-old Xavier Olivas of California, who was last seen near Chimney Beach. 

Olivas had reportedly jumped off a boat and tried to swim to shore just before 1 p.m. The sheriff’s office says he was not seen after that.

Search and rescue found a body later that night near the beach. The identity of the man will be confirmed by the medical examiner. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News