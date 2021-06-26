Body found in Lake Tahoe suspected to be California man who went missing Friday

(KTXL) –The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada believes they found the body of a man who went missing Friday afternoon in Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office says the man fits the description of 69-year-old Xavier Olivas of California, who was last seen near Chimney Beach.

Olivas had reportedly jumped off a boat and tried to swim to shore just before 1 p.m. The sheriff’s office says he was not seen after that.

Search and rescue found a body later that night near the beach. The identity of the man will be confirmed by the medical examiner.