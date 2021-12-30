Body found in Napa River belongs to woman reported missing

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies found her body nine days later in the Napa River.

A cause of death is pending further testing and results will not be available for several weeks, the office said.

Authorities said they continue to investigate surrounding McCarthy’s disappearance and gave no other information.

