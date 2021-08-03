Body matching description of missing runner recovered in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The Pleasanton Police Department announced on Tuesday that a body resembling Philip Kreycik, the missing runner from Berkeley, had been found.

Authorities say around 2:30 p.m., a volunteer spotted the body about 250 feet off of a game trail in the northern part of the Pleasanton Ridge.

The body was about a quarter-mile outside of Kreycik’s intended route, officials say.

“We’re very heartbroken here today. Our teams, our collective group of law enforcement partners, as well as I know our community search team has never wavered, never given up,” Sgt. Ray Kelly, with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, said.

We are heartbroken today. We send all our love and support to the Kreycik Family. Philip touched all of us who worked on the search team. We are thankful to our community volunteers and the people of Pleasanton who never wavered in their commitment. We will always remember Philip pic.twitter.com/uVLUKdKBAm — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 4, 2021

“We believe that Philip was located in a very remote area of the park. It’s not a designated trail, it is a, as our partners with Pleasanton alluded to, it’s a game trail,” Captain Lance Brede, with the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department, said. “That’s what we know at this point. We are going to be looking into further details on what transpired but at this point, it’s a very preliminary investigation, and I just want to reiterate that our hearts and thoughts go out to the Kreycik family.”

At this time, the body has not yet been positively identified. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Bureau will release the identity and cause of death at a later time.

As an investigation continues, more details will be released. Officials with the Pleasanton Police Department and East Bay Regional Park District Police Department are on the scene at this time.

Authorities have been in contact with the Kreycik family.

The search for Kreycik had begun on July 10, with hundreds of volunteers and personnel searching for him.

The 37-year-old was last seen entering the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Over the weekend, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department announced it was resuming the search for Kreycik, which had been scaled back in mid-July.