ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Alameda on Tuesday released body camera footage of a Bay Area man who died during an arrest while in Alameda police custody.

26-year-old Mario Arenales Gonzalez died while in the custody of three responding officers on the morning of April 19, 2021.

Officers received separate reports for a man under the influence and another possibly involved in a theft in the 800 block of Oak Street around 10:45 a.m.

Warning: Video contains graphic images/language; viewer discretion advised

A press release from the Alameda Police Department last week said he suffered a “medical emergency” during a “scuffle as officers attempted to place his hands behind his back.”

His autopsy results are still pending.

Bodycam Breakdown

The video we received shows angles from 3-body cameras from officers that day.

The video starts with a call to 911 from a homeowner.

The homeowner tells dispatchers that a man was in his yard, and talking to himself.

nearly 6-minutes into the video, the first officer arrives on the scene and begins talking to Mario.

He then begins asking a series of questions.

14-minutes later, a second officer arrives on the scene, also asking questions, including if Mario has an ID.

15-minutes into the video, both officers walk over to Mario.

They tell him, they don’t want to fall off of a tree stump he was standing on. Moments after grabbing him, they put his arms behind his back, and try to put handcuffs on him.

After a brief struggle, 17-minutes into the video, Mario falls to the ground, face-first into the grass.

Just 2-minutes later, he lets out a loud scream as handcuffs are put onto him.

It appears the officer, at one point, has his knee in the back of Mario’s back with his weight behind it.

Seconds later, the same officer can be seen with his near Mario’s neck and shoulder blade.

At the same time, Mario is still struggling to breathe.

Paramedics took Mario to the hospital where he later died.

The Oakland man’s family privately watched the footage of the arrest and said it conflicts with what the police department said.

“The footage shows officers on top of Mario” while he was on the ground, his brother Gerardo Gonzalez said during a Tuesday press conference. “At no point was he violent or out of control.” He added that they want all the footage to be made public, not just the Body-Worn Camera footage.

The interim chief identified the officers as Eric McKinley, who has been on the force for three years, Cameron Leahy, who has been on the force for three years, and James Fisher, who has been on the force for 10 years.

The officers are on paid administrative leave, according to police.

Three separate investigations are ongoing into the death of Gonzalez.

Alameda’s interim police chief spoke with KRON4’s Terisa Estacio.

“First of all, our condolences go to the Gonzalez family. Nobody wants this. Nobody wants to have a young man lose their life, regardless, especially under these kinds of circumstances. Our appeal is to the community that we are doing our best to be open, transparent, and we want a good investigation. We want to know what happened. We want to be able to prevent this, if possible, from happening in the future. And we want to build that trust with our community.”

The City of Alameda has hired an outside investigator, while a criminal investigation is conducted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and a third investigation is conducted by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

“The police killed my brother in the same manner they killed George Floyd,” Gerardo said.

Just one day after Gonzalez’s death, ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

A 2020 press release from the Minneapolis Police Department also described Floyd’s murder as a medical issue and specified that no weapons were used.