(KTXL) — On Monday, BottleRock Napa Valley announced the headliners and other performers for the 2023 festival that occurs over Memorial Day weekend.

According to BottleRock, Lizzo, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone will be headlining the festival. There will also be performances by Lil Nas X, Duran Duran and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Other well-known musicians that will be performing at the festival include the Wu-Tang Clan, Sheryl Crow, Leon Bridges, Carly Rae Jepsen and Japanese Breakfast.

For the complete lineup of all the performers, click here.

The festival will take place Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28 at the Napa Valley Expo Center.

Three-day tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. For more information regarding ticket sales, click here.