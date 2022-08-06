(KTXL) — The third victim of a deadly lightning strike near the White House was identified as Brooks Lambertson, 29, a native of Folsom, according to a news release from City National Bank, Lambertson’s employer, who also said that the Lambertson family had identified him.

Lightning struck Lafayette Park, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening around 7:00 p.m. and injured two men and two women, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers from the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police assisted the injured until medical personnel arrived and took the four victims to area hospitals, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The Metropolitan Police Department told The Hill that the other two victims who died are 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, of Wisconsin.

Lambertson was in Washington, D.C. for business, according to City National Bank. He lived in Los Angeles and was a vice president at the bank, managing sponsorships.

His LinkedIn and Facebook profiles list that he attended Vista del Lago High School in Folsom. He also had a previous job in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, a position also cited by City National Bank. Lambertson graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.