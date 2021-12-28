Buck Owens’ guitar stolen from Kern County post office, $10K reward offered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the signature red, white and blue guitars belonging to the man who helped coin the Bakersfield Sound, Buck Owens, was stolen from the Oildale post office that was named after him.

As seen from the window of the post office, the display case that once housed the iconic country crooner’s guitar is empty. The guitar was donated in 2008 by the Owens family when the post office was renamed after Owens, according to 17News records.

Overnight the post office on Minner Avenue in Oildale was broken into, according the the U.S. Postal Service.

Two suspects broke into the post office wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. They took packages and the guitar, then left in a dark-colored SUV.

The post office where Owens used to respond to fan mail and send out autographed photos throughout the years was renamed “Buck Owens Post Office” back in 2008 on what would have been Owens’ 79th birthday. The change came after a bill introduced by Kevin McCarthy was passed to initiate the change.

A plaque with the name dedication, an American flag, two portraits of Owens and one of Owens’ guitars have been on display at the post office since 2008.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the burglary.

You can submit tips anonymously to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.