‘But we’re not out of the woods’: Health leaders cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 hospitalization rates drop statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California health leaders say the latest COVID-19 data is promising as the rate of hospitalizations begins to decline across the state.

“Biggest signal to me that things are beginning to flatten and potentially improve, is that around the fifth and sixth of January we were seeing an average of 3,500 new admissions for COVID across the state, the last couple of days we’ve been in the 2,500-2,600 range,” said California Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly.

In his weekly update Tuesday, Dr. Ghaly said the state is starting to turn the corner from the post-holiday surge.

The state saw a below-average number of cases reported Tuesday compared to the last week, along with a stabilizing COVID-19 positivity rate.

“It’s a very encouraging sign, but we’re not out of the woods. There’s still a lot of COVID in our communities,” Dr. Ghaly explained.

As California continues to confront the virus the state is trying to improve its vaccination strategy by opening up vaccination super sites in major entertainment venues and sports stadiums like Disneyland and Petco Park.

Dr. Ghaly echoed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of the coming weekend but didn’t say how many people have been vaccinated since Newsom made the promise last week.

“We are deep into that effort, we’re working with counties, with health providers and lots of labor and business partners to make sure this happens,” Dr. Ghaly said.