(KTXL) — The California Department Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) dispelled a classic rattlesnake myth last week.

In a Q&A post on the department’s official website, a wildlife expert explained that baby rattlesnakes are not more dangerous than adults.

Video above: More than $1500 in snakes stolen from California pet store

According to CDFW Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Coordinator Laura Patterson, the bigger the snake more venom it will inject when it bites.

Patterson also explained that rattlesnakes only inject venom in “an estimated 25 to 50 percent of bites.”

Patterson said this is because it takes an average of three weeks for rattlesnakes to build back up their supply of venom, leaving them incapable of capturing prey.

According to CDFW, rattlesnakes tend to bite as a last resort when they can not run away or seek cover.

The California Poison Control System, a poison advice center associated with a number of California academic institutions, said that in the event of a rattlesnake bite, you should:

Get immediate medical help

Remain calm and do not run.

Keep the bite site elevated above your heart

CPCS also instructs those bitten on what not to do:

Do not apply ice or heat to the bite site.

​​​​Do not cut or slice around the bite

Do not drink alcohol or caffeinated drinks

Do not suck out venom

Do not take medicines

Do not use a constricting band or a tourniquet to restrict blood flow