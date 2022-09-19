SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed several measures to expand the legal cannabis market in California, as well as strengthen cannabis laws, and “redress the harms of cannabis prohibition,” according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Newsom signed Senate Bill 1326, which “creates a process for California to enter into agreements with other states to allow cannabis transactions with entities outside California,” according to the news release.

The release said that Newsom also signed Senate Bill 1186 which will preempt bans on medical cannabis delivery, which in turn will expand patients’ access to cannabis products.

In order to “further unwind California’s failed history of cannabis prohibition,” Newsom signed both Assembly bills 1706 and 2188, the release said.

According to the news release, AB 1706 will ensure that Californians with prior cannabis convictions will have the convictions sealed, while AB 2188 will protect Californians from employment discrimination. That means that those who use cannabis off the clock and away from the workplace can no longer get punished for it.

“For too many Californians, the promise of cannabis legalization remains out of reach,” Governor Newsom said in the press release. “These measures build on the important strides our state has made toward this goal, but much work remains to build an equitable, safe and sustainable legal cannabis industry. I look forward to partnering with the Legislature and policymakers to fully realize cannabis legalization in communities across California.”

According to the release, Newsom is also calling on legislators and policymakers to address and eliminate the barriers that are causing a challenge to the cannabis industry and those who consume it.