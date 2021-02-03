OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland will be home to one of two federal community vaccination centers opening in California.

The state and the federal government partnered to provide vaccines to “two of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic,” according to Jeff Zients, the head of President Biden’s COVID response team. The second site will be in east Los Angeles.

The White House COVID-19 response team made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference. The sites are opening in a pilot program as part of Biden’s effort establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the federal administration’s first 100 days.

They are expected to open by Feb. 16.

The Oakland Coliseum will serve local communities that Zients said had some of the lowest health scores in the state.

The L.A. site will be on the campus of California State Univeristy, Los Angeles, and will largely help get vaccines to the Latino population.

COVID-19 has disproportionately hit California’s Latino residents the most, making up 55% of all positive cases in the state, according to data provided by the California health department.

According to the White House response team, the vaccination sites will be mostly staffed by federal employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, department of defense, the department of agriculture and the department of health and human services.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will also help run the sites.

“In the fight against COVID-19, partnership is key, especially when it comes to reaching Californians in underserved areas,” said Governor Newsom. “These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need. I thank the Biden Administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians.”

Only eligible residents as part of the state’s vaccination plan will be able to make an appointment. At this time, the following groups of people are being vaccinated:

Phase 1A

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Phase 1B Tier One

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: Education and childcare Emergency services Food and agriculture

