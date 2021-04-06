Caitlyn Jenner mulls possible run for California governor

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Caitlyn Jenner for California governor?

The former reality TV star is reportedly in talks with political consultants as she eyes a run for governor of California, Axios reports.

Jenner is coordinating with longtime GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, who previously worked for a joint fundraising committee for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, according to Axios.

The news of Jenner’s possible political plans comes as Newsom recall efforts continue to grow.

A poll released by Nexstar Media Group’s six California Television Stations along with Emerson College found Californians are split when it comes to Newsom’s performance and he has his work cut out for him if he is to hold on to his office for another term.

That poll of more than 1,000 registered voters also found a majority of Californians believe a change in the governor is needed in 2022 when Newsom is up for re-election.