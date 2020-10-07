Cal Fire: 16 Glass Fire firefighters may have been exposed to carbon monoxide, 1 hospitalized

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sixteen firefighters who are helping battle the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties may have been exposed to carbon monoxide, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says Tuesday morning, the firefighters were outside of the fire area when it’s believed they were exposed to the potentially deadly gas.

One of the firefighters had to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to officials.

Cal Fire says Santa Rosa medical personnel were able to evaluate the 15 other firefighters and clear them to return to the fire line.

The Glass Fire has burned nearly 67,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,400 structures. It is 50% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.