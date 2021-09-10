Cal Fire arrests 2 people suspected of starting fires in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers with Cal Fire arrested two people Thursday on suspicion of starting fires.

Cal Fire said they arrested a man, with the help of the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, for “recklessly starting a fire” near Highway 88 and Dalton Road.

That same day, Cal Fire officers, with the help of another Amador agency, arrested a woman they suspect started several fires in Plymouth.

Cal Fire said the arrests and fires are not related to the Caldor Fire.

According to Cal Fire, officers with the agency have made 103 arson arrests between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31.