YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE crews responded to a fire near Winding Way near Oregon House on Monday.

The fire burned 25 acres and reportedly has a “rapid rate of spread.” Officials ordered evacuations for the south end of Oregon House along Winding Way in Yuba County.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire is southeast of Collins Lake.

Residents who evacuated can go to the Sycamore Ranch campground at 5390 Highway 20 near Browns Valley. Those who have livestock can take them to the Sheriff’s Posse at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.

For up-to-date evacuation information, visit Yuba County’s Zone Haven.

This is a developing story.