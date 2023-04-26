(KTXL) — With more than 7 million acres of California’s forestland destroyed by wildfires from 2019 to 2021, CAL FIRE has been looking for ways to restore the state’s forests and may have found the answer with the state’s largest lumber company.

On Dec. 6, CAL FIRE announced that they granted Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) $3 million for their “state-of-the-art” seedling nursery that will be growing native conifer trees.

The grant funding is provided through a specific budget item in CAL FIRE’s 2021/2022 fiscal year to go towards supporting reforestation projects in California, according to CAL FIRE spokesperson Christine McMorrow.

CAL FIRE announced on Dec. 14, that they have $240 million for Wildfire Prevention and Forest Health and are looking to grant $120 million of the total Wildfire Prevention and Forest Health budget for reforestation projects like SPI.

Sierra Pacific Industries, founded in 1949, is the largest private landowner in California, with nearly 2 million acres of forestland and is the second-largest lumber producer in the United States.

“We understand and value the importance of healthy, growing forests in providing clean water and air, important wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, and jobs for rural economies,” SPI spokesperson Andrea Howell wrote to FOX40.

CAL FIRE and SPI plan for this single nursery, located in Gazelle, to provide enough seedlings each year to repopulate 150,000 to 200,000 acres of forestland with native trees.

“We appreciate CAL FIRE’s support for this immense endeavor,” Howell wrote to FOX40. “CAL FIRE’s grant helps ensure this high leverage; large-scale project will meet the seedling needs for all of California.”

Howell said that SPI has been operating a conifer seed program but this will be the first time they will be using those seeds in a nursery setting with the intention of repopulating devastated forests.

“Conifer seed is often a limiting factor in reforesting burned landscapes, Howell said. “SPI maintains a significant conifer seed bank and operates many conifer seed orchards that produce seed that will be available for sowing in this nursery.”

Both CAL FIRE and SPI have been collecting seeds in specific geographic and elevation zones that will offer a large variety of conifer species in these new-growth forests.

Howell said that the nursery will likely grow Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Jeffery pine, sugar pine, red fir, white fir and incense cedar.

McMorrow said that SPI was given the grant due to the wide-reaching mission of the nursery for reestablishing California’s forests lost to wildfires.

“There was a competitive grant solicitation process, and this project represented a great opportunity to provide the needed funds that enabled Sierra Pacific Industries to implement this project sooner than they would have been able to on their own,” McMorrow wrote to FOX40. “The number of seedlings being grown was a contributing factor.”

The first phase of the nursery will begin with 20 greenhouses, an office, packing and seed sowing facilities with an estimated initial production of 6 million seedlings a year, according to Howell.

Production is expected to grow to 25 million seedlings a year, two to three years later, as more greenhouses and support facilities are constructed.

The seeds are sown in a greenhouse and grown in a nursery for at least one year before they are then given to private or public organizations to use for reforestation.

While the germination rate for conifers can vary significantly, a healthy seed is expected to have a 90 percent germination rate.

As the seedlings are planted in the proper geographic zone and are believed to have a better chance of surviving than if a single seed was planted in a natural environment.

Both Howell and McMorrow said that these nursery seedlings are pivotal to the future health of burned wildland areas as the absence of trees during regrowth of the forest would lead to only brush rebounding in the area.

“More than a third of the forests that have burned recently have seen high-severity fire, which kills at least 75 percent of vegetation, leaving altered landscapes of dead trees behind,” McMorrow wrote to FOX40. “Without direct intervention, the most severely burned forests are likely to be replaced by brush.”

SPI’s nursery is not the only similar project that CAL FIRE has been working on and supporting. The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service also has a nursery in Placerville that they share seedlings from.

Smaller nurseries in San Bernardino, Ojai and the Sierra Institute are also partnered with CAL FIRE to aid in reforesting efforts.

“CAL FIRE considers partners like Sierra Pacific Industries and many other forestland owners and nursery operators as critical to keeping the forest products industry alive in California,” McMorrow wrote to FOX40.