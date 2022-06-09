CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Voting is in the final stages of making the S-70i CAL FIRE Hawk helicopter into a Lego model with only have 19 days left, as of Thursday, to get the remaining 1,180 votes in to reach the 10,000 votes needed.

This has been a more than two-year campaign by German Lego builder Adrien Pecquet to get this Lego model created.

“I wanted to create a set to honor the bravery and devotion of the firefighters in California,” Pecquet wrote on the projects campaign page.

The set will contain two pilots, two firefighters, the S-70i Firehawk helicopter and will consist of 3,000 pieces, according to the campaign page.

The helicopter model is based on the Sikorsky’s S-70i Firehawk which is a specialized firefighting version of the aircraft company’s S70/UH-60 “Black Hawk” airframe.

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief of communication Issac Sanchez said that this really is an honor.

“I think it is an honor that the public recognizes the lengths that CAL FIRE goes to keep everyone safe,” Sanchez said.

According to CAL FIRE, they have been using 12 Firehawks since 2019.

The crew consists of one pilot, two Helitack Captains, an operations supervisor and up to nine personnel, according to CAL FIRE. It also has a payload of 1,000 gallons of water/foam with pilot-controlled drop volumes.

The project has received three extensions from Lego over the last two years as it reaches certain voting number milestones, but these last few days will be the final chance for the model helicopter to become a reality.