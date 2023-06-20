(KTXL) — CAL FIRE will be suspending burn permits in four Northern California counties as fire conditions worsen.

The agency said a high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions led to the decision.

Starting, June 26 at 8 a.m., burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties will be suspended.

CAL FIRE has an interactive map that allows residents to input their addresses to find out if they are within the State Responsibility Area.

According to the agency, the SRA is where CAL FIRE is the primary emergency response agency responsible for fire suppression and prevention.

The use of campfires will still be allowed if they are in organized campgrounds or private property and are properly maintained to prevent wildfires.

It is possible to get a restricted temporary burning permit if there is an “essential reason due to public health and safety.”

A special permit for agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may be issued if a CAL FIRE official first inspects the burn site.

The agency said it has responded to 1,640 wildfires since the beginning of the year. Those fires have burned over 4,200 acres.