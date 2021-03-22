Cal Fire: Zogg Fire sparked by pine tree, PG&E lines

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – After a lengthy investigation, officials with Cal Fire say they have determined the cause of the Zogg Fire.
In a press release Monday, fire officials stated that their investigation concluded that the fire was caused by a pine tree coming into contact with a power line operated by PG&E.
The Zogg Fire started on September 27, 2020 and burned a total of 56,338 acres along with 204 structures.
Four people died and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire.