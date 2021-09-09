Cal ISO requests emergency order from energy department to meet demand for power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Independent Systems Operator asked the U.S. Department of Energy to issue an emergency order Tuesday “to preserve the reliability” of the state’s power system for at least 60 days.

In a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Cal ISO says an emergency order would allow them to “dispatch additional generation” that may be needed to meet the growing demand for power ahead of extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves, fires and high winds as well as “various grid issues.”

Cal ISO requests that the emergency order be issued by Sept. 10 or as soon as possible, allowing certain electricity-generating resources, including facilities in Roseville, Yuba City and Long Beach, to test and operate at maximum output when directed to by the state’s power grid operator, “notwithstanding air quality or other permit limitations.”

If the order were to go into effect by Sept. 10, new units at the Roseville Energy Park and Greenleaf Unit 1 in Yuba City would be able to connect to the electricity system by mid-September.

The request is another step taken by state entities to address California’s power shortage, Cal ISO worked with multiple agencies to implement a program that would proved some relief to the power system following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s July 30 emergency declaration.