Cal OES requests second federal disaster declaration within a month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s emergency management leaders want another major disaster declaration from president trump because of devastating wildfires.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci said 2020 is unlike any year he’s experienced before.

“The amount of fire that we have along the landscape of the state is probably the most I’ve seen in my time,” Ghilarducci said.

For the second time in a month, California is requesting another presidential major disaster declaration for devastating wildfires.

Ghilarducci confirmed the federal government has now approved 16 firefighting grants, also known as FMAGs, the most ever in a single California fire season.

“Not every fire gets an FMAG. You have to have a series of events that are taking place that really could end up in a catastrophic event,” Ghilarducci explained.

With dozens of major fires burning since August, Cal OES said 20 other states have joined the firefight through the out-of-state and federal mutual aid systems. But the pandemic has thrown in an added hurdle to bringing in the extra help.

“There were firefighters that could not respond because jurisdictions had firefighters that had COVID positive, the availability of normal resources to maybe go and support another jurisdiction just wasn’t there. In the event we’re moving resources like when we’re working with the U.S. Forest Service, we brought in the Canadian crews from Canada. They had to be quarantined prior to coming in. That all has to be factored into the process which adds another level of complexity,” Ghilarducci said.

Because of the pandemic coupled with west coast heat waves, Ghilarducci said the resources haven’t been met to the degree state leaders would like but the state is trying to balance that out accordingly.