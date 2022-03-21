(KTXL) — A California-based company said several packages of enoki mushrooms may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Jan Fruits Inc. is recalling all cases of enoki mushrooms from Taiwan due to potential exposure to microorganisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, seniors, immunocompromised people and pregnant women.

Short-term symptoms include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA reported.

The mushrooms were distributed to California wholesalers and retail stores.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description ‘Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative’ in English. There is a green lettered ‘Premium’ Printed with two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of a package There is a Lot Code #3322 outside of box. Food and Drug Administration

Consumers who have purchased 200-gram packages of the mushrooms are urged to throw them out or return them for a full refund.

No reported illnesses have been tied to the recall.