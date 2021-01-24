Calfornia to lift regional stay-at-home order Monday, return to tier system

(KTXL) — California’s regional stay-at-home order will be lifted Monday, according to FOX40’s Ashley Zavala.
Zavala, a State Capitol correspondent, says multiple sources confirmed that along with the lift of the regional order, there will be a return to the tier system.
Currently, only three of the state’s designated regions are under the stay-at-home order: San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and the Bay Area.
The Northern California and Greater Sacramento regions are not under the regional stay-at-home order.
Most counties could see a return to the purple tier, which would allow the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor salons.
The move to lift the regional order was reportedly due to the state’s four-week ICU projections, which are not accessible to the public, sources say.