California, 20 other states push back against attempts to undo Affordable Care Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s attorney general and 20 other states are pushing back against the Trump administration’s attempt to undo the Affordable Care Act.

In a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court filed Wednesday, states in favor of the ACA pointed to the pandemic to keep the policy in place.

“There is never a good time to take people’s health care away but to do so in the middle of a pandemic, well, that’s another level of heartlessness,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to overturn the health care law and also review a recent lower-court decision that ruled the individual mandate unconstitutional.

That was the rule requiring Americans to have health insurance or else pay a fine.

Opponents of the ACA have said without the rule, the rest of the policy shouldn’t stand.

But experts estimate with the rise in unemployment, about 5 million Americans have lost their health insurance coverage since March.

If the ACA is undone, supporters warn 133 million people with preexisting conditions could lose protections and another 20 million could lose coverage altogether.

Critical funding for community health centers on the front lines of COVID-19 could also be lost.

“Good, affordable healthcare has become more and more important for every American,” Becerra said.

The Supreme Court has not yet scheduled oral arguments on the issue. Officials say the issue likely won’t be heard until after the November presidential election.