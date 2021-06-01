California activist says child care as infrastructure issue is long overdue

American families spend about 25% of their income on childcare.

What could be achieved if that number was reduced to just 7%?



That’s the goal of part of President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan. His notion of child care as an infrastructure issue in the United States is hotly debated.

Simona Grace, founder and CEO of Moms in Office and the 2020 California Mother of the Year for American Mothers, Inc. says that idea is not really revolutionary; it’s actually logical and long-overdue.

Grace joined Sonseeahray to explain why. She also shares why she pushes for more women to run for office.