California AG announces arrests, indictments in alleged $6 million mortgage relief scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nine people have been arrested and indicted on 136 felony counts for “allegedly operating an advance fee mortgage relief scam that claimed to prevent the foreclosure of properties throughout Southern California,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday.

Individuals who choose to prey on vulnerable Californians at risk of losing their homes will be held accountable. The Department of Justice will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who disregard the law in order to make a profit. Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General

Between 2010 and 2019, the defendants allegedly targeted distressed homeowners, claiming they could stop foreclosure of their homes if they made monthly payments to the defendants.

Many homeowners lost their homes to foreclosure, despite paying the defendants hundreds of dollars a month over the course of many years.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The alleged scheme resulted in a loss of approximately $6 million and affected over 200 properties, including those with loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), along with loan servicers Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, according to a DOJ press release.

“Distressed homeowners are particularly vulnerable to this type of fraud,” warned Michael Gibson, who was the special agent in charge of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation and arrests.

“An important message has been sent today to those who prey upon homeowners who are seeking financial assistance with their mortgage and we will remain vigilant to hold them accountable. This type of fraud not only affects individual families; it also affects the housing market,” he continued.

The defendants include Eduardo Toro, Ana Cecilia Toro, Veronica Romero (aka Veronica Marquez), Veronica Toro, Filiverto Gomez, Leticia Mora, Maria Gil, Emmanuel Lopez and Gladys Velasquez.

They were indicted by a grand jury in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 30 for charges that included grand theft, filing of false or forged documents, identity theft and aggravated white-collar crime.

A copy of the indictment is available here.