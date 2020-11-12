California AG files brief in support of prohibiting retail sales of flavored tobacco products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a brief Thursday in support of a Senate bill that prohibits retail sales of most flavored tobacco products.

When S.B. 793 passed, tobacco manufacturers and retailers filed lawsuits in response, seeking an injunction to prevent it from going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2021. They have also argued that the law is preempted by the federal Tobacco Control Act.

In response, Becerra argued that the bill is “a valid exercise of state authority under the federal Tobacco Control Act” and protects Californians’ health, according to a press release.

Every day, thousands of young Americans will smoke their first cigarette, starting down the path toward a life-long addiction to nicotine. Postponing enforcement of SB 793 would only serve to put our children’s health and safety at further risk. Tobacco companies have tried and failed to bring this sort of case before, and we believe they will fail again. We look forward to defending this important law in court. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

In 2019, 86.4% of California high school students who used tobacco reported that they used a flavored product, according to the press release. It added that 480,000 Americans die from preventable tobacco-related diseases each year.

On Aug. 28, California became the second state in the nation to pass statewide restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

A copy of the brief can be found here.