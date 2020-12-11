California AG joins US Department of Justice lawsuit against Google

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday that the California Department of Justice intends to join the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit against Google.

The California attorney general said in a statement that the corporation has “violated federal antitrust laws by entering into exclusionary business agreements that shut out competitors and suppressed innovation.”

Google’s market dominance leaves consumers and small businesses with little choice when it comes to internet search engines. By using exclusionary agreements to dominate the market, Google has stifled competition and rigged the advertising market. We look forward to litigating this case to restore competition and innovation for California consumers. This lawsuit paves the way for search engine innovation with greater regard for privacy and data protection. Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General

The lawsuit alleges that the corporation is in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, paying “billions of dollars” to device-makers, such as Apple and Samsung, and phone carriers to make Google the default search engine for users.

“Nearly 90% of all internet searches in the U.S. are on Google, leaving consumers with little other choice than to accept its less popular privacy practices and data collection policies,” the press release states.

This comes as California joined the Federal Trade Commission and multiple state attorneys general to sue Facebook, accusing the social media giant of similar antitrust, monopolistic practices, as of Dec. 9.

California’s motion to join the lawsuit against Google is available here.