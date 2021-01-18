California AG, multistate coalition seek to overturn Trump administration’s rollback of Endangered Species Act protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and two state attorneys general filed a motion to challenge the Trump administration’s rollback of Endangered Species Act Protections.

In filing the motion, Becerra, as well as Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, the administration’s changes to the Endangered Species Act in 2019 should be overturned.

From the California condor to the humpback whale, California is home to more than 300 endangered and threatened species. These precious fish and wildlife deserve our protection. That’s why we’re filing a motion today asking the court to set aside the Trump Administration’s disastrous attempt to weaken federal protections for endangered species. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

The multistate coalition also argued that the administration’s actions violate violate the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

Attorneys General Becerra, Healey, and Frosh are joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as the City if New York, in their defense of the Endangered Species Act.

A copy of the motion can be found here.