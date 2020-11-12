California AG seeks clarity in federal student debt relief program for combat veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s attorney general is demanding answers from the federal government on a program it promised to use to give student debt relief to combat veterans.

“Trust but verify, but when it comes to this Department of Education and this administration, I say verify,” said California Attorney General Xaxier Becerra.

Becerra sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary of Defense Wednesday morning, urging them to follow up on a promise made to veterans last year.

Last November, the federal administration said it would set up a data-matching program to provide automatic student debt relief to combat veterans.

But Becerra said Wednesday it’s unclear how or even if this is being used.

“We want to know details about the program, whether it provides relief to all eligible veterans,” Becerra explained.

“We want to know information on the number of student borrowers who have received relief under the program and the amount; we also want information on the number of student borrowers who are entitled to but who have not yet received relief under the program,” he added.

The attorney general said he is not accusing the administration of anything, but added that so much about the program is unclear.

He noted that since 2015, combat veterans have unnecessarily paid more than $100 million in interest on their student loans.

Back in June, Becerra sued Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education for failing to implement another promised program meant to provide debt relief to veterans working in public service.