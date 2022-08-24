SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote on Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

“Tomorrow is a huge day not only for California but for the country and the entire world as we dive head first into the next chapter of the zero-emission vehicle revolution,” Senior Climate Advisor Lauren Sanchez said.

At the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the board put together a plan called Advanced Clean Cars 2, which aims to have 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 be zero-emission. Then, increasing each year and culminating in a full ban on new sales of gas-powered vehicles in 2035.

“This is going to do a lot to clean up the air in California and to fight the crisis that we have of air pollution and climate change,” Bill Magavern, with Coalition for Clean Air, said.

The regulation will help California meet clean air standards by cutting emissions, resulting in a 25% reduction in smog-forming emissions from passenger vehicles by 2037.

For those worried about their gas-powered cars, the new regulation only covers new car sales and does not impact existing gas-powered cars and light trucks, which will still be legal to own and drive.

On top of the ban on new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035, the regulations call for requirements for warranties, durability, streamlined fast-charging, capable charging cords, repair information, and battery range.

“A lot of people have range anxiety. They’re always worried they’re going to run out of charge, but there are so many chargers around the country. And you hit a button in your car and it tells you where the next charging station is and it’ll take you right there,” Eileen Yurek, an electric vehicle owner, said.

The Advanced Clean Cars 2 regulation also offers incentives to manufacturers to build low-cost EVs to make them more affordable.

“It’s easy for people that have enough wealth, but we need for this revolution to make its way to everybody and to give clean mobility for all Californians,” Magavern said.

California already has the nation’s largest electric vehicle market in the country, with over 1.1 million vehicles registered in the state. It’s 43% of the nation’s plug-in vehicles and that number is expected to grow.

“They’ll love em. It’s like sitting in your armchair at home; it really is. They’ll really love their cars,” Yurek said.

With these new regulations in place, residents may find themselves ditching the pump and picking up the charger a lot sooner than they might think.

The board still has to vote on Thursday. If passed, it will then go to the federal Environmental Protection Agency for approval.