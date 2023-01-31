(KTXL) — An Amazon driver from the Central Valley in California became a hero after saving a dog from a burning vehicle.

While finishing his deliveries in Merced, Ervin Ruhe noticed a vehicle was on fire on the side of the road and offered to help, a representative from Amazon told FOX40 News in an email.

According to Amazon, a man was “distressed” while trying to open the door of the burning vehicle. The man freed his wife, but returned to the vehicle to save his dog that was in the back seat.

Ruhe pulled over, offered to help, and immediately grabbed his emergency fire extinguisher from his Amazon delivery van.

“I just wanted to do the right thing and be a good citizen,” Ruhe said in an email provided by Amazon. “I saw they needed help and so I acted quickly to do what I can.”

Ruhe began extinguishing the fire and was told by the vehicle’s owner that his dog was still inside. Ruhe was able to get the flames down enough to reach in and unlock the back seat door for the man to grab his chihuahua.

Ruhe called 911 to report the incident and the fire department was able to fully extinguish the fire. No one was injured during the incident, according to Amazon.

“We are very grateful to Ervin for going above and beyond and helping out a community member and their pet while in distress,” Amazon Delivery Station Senior Regional Manager Navneet Kaur said in a statement provided by Amazon. “It’s amazing to witness the ownership and willingness to go above and beyond to help someone in need.”

Ruhe has been driving for Amazon for four years, according to the company.