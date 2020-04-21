California Assembly calls on more information from Gov. Newsom on pandemic response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Lawmakers in the California Assembly held their first hearing since the Capitol shut down March 17.

They want more oversight of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pandemic response.

“We are constantly hearing and being asked about where the PPE is, how hospitals got chosen to open, where resources are being deployed, how decisions are being made in terms of who’s making decisions around hotels and motels,” said Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

The Assembly’s bipartisan message to the governor calls for more information and collaboration.

“There’s tremendous expertise in this legislative body to be able to help take things to another level,” said Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa. “It feels like every effort I make to get to another level, I meet resistance quite frankly.”

Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte said he was concerned Gov. Newsom overstepped his boundaries when using money authorized by the legislature to fight COVID-19 on some social services.

Lawmakers also pressed the administration on the massive $1 billion contract secured for millions of units of personal protective equipment from China. The Cal OES director said leaders are not yet ready to release contract details.

Newsom’s administration told lawmakers they estimate the state could end up spending $7 billion on its coronavirus response, the majority of which they say the federal government will reimburse.

Lawmakers and the governor still need to work together on a finalized state budget by June. Both sides have acknowledged this pandemic will change how the state spends moving forward.