California Assembly staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Assembly Rules Committee sent out a notice on Monday about possible exposure to the coronavirus at the State Capitol.

A person who works at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19, according to the memo.

The last time the staffer was at the Capitol was August 6, and they are now quarantining.

People who had direct contact with that person have been notified.

Due to the pandemic, a limited number of staff members are permitted at the State Capitol, and face coverings are required.

