California attorney general, secretary of state continue investigation into state GOP’s unofficial ballot boxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s attorney general and secretary of state will not take legal action against the Republican Party — for now.

“The integrity and confidence in the vote here in California is paramount,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the investigation continues into the California GOP’s unauthorized ballot boxes. The Democratic leaders said Friday subpoenas have been issued and discussions with the party are ongoing.

Earlier this week, the two sent a cease-and-desist order for boxes they say violated state law.

The Republican Party said it would not comply.

“Despite their rhetoric in the press, the party has agreed to do is no longer deploy unstaffed, unsecured, unofficial drop boxes,” Padilla said. “They violated state law and created voter confusion.”

But the California Republican Party said Friday they made no concessions to the state’s Democratic leaders, claiming they only requested information.

“Now they’re dangling the threat of subpoena in front of us,” said California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson. “They want to do anything to confuse voters and our supporters and let our detractors describe our efforts as criminal.”

While the Democratic leaders say they will continue collecting information, Republicans say they will continue using the boxes.

How many boxes, all of their locations and how many ballots they’ve collected is still unclear.