Live: California can ‘fully open’ on June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California will fully reopen its economy in June if certain criteria are met, the state announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes as more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Four million of those went to the state’s most vulnerable communities.

State officials say if there is enough COVID-19 vaccine supply for anyone 16 and older to be inoculated and hospitalization rates remain “stable and low,” the state will reopen on June 15.

The entire state will move into this phase as a whole June 15



State leaders cite low transmission and hospital rates, vaccination rates, and the likelihood that most Californians who want a vaccine will have had the opportunity for several weeks by that date. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 6, 2021

There are two exceptions to California’s announcement: multi day festivals (like Coachella), and large conferences over 5k are prohibited.



State leaders say they are working with organizers of these types of events on a path forward. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 6, 2021

“We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.

Businesses may reopen with “common-sense risk reduction measures” like requiring masks.

The state said it may revisit its June 15 date depending on vaccine availability, vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 variants and hospitalization rates.