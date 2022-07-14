(KTXL) — In a new study from Wallethub, California is ranked No. 1 in the country in homelessness among the youth.

Addressing homelessness among young people is one of the top priorities for the California Coalition for Youth.

Jevon Wilkes, the executive director of that organization, and Logan Shideler, the organization’s volunteer manager, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Thursday about how they’re trying to help the youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Click here to learn more information on the California Coalition for Youth.