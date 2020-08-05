California considers worker notification for virus exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are considering mandating businesses notify workers and public health officials whenever an employee has been exposed to the coronavirus.

A bill moving through the state Legislature would require companies to notify workers within 24 hours of them learning an employee has been exposed to the virus. Violators could be charged with a crime and fined $10,000.

Business groups oppose the bill, saying the legislation does not clearly define what “exposure” means.

The California Chamber of Commerce says that would make it hard for companies to comply with the bill.

Lawmakers have until Aug. 31 to pass the proposal.